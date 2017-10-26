David Duchovny has been secretly jet-setting around North America with a hush-hush gal pal — who’s 33 years his junior, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively! The X-Files star, 57, is head over heels for Monique Pendleberry, a 24-year-old former University of California soccer star, a source reveals. Click through to meet the actor’s hot young fling!
David Duchovny’s Secret Girlfriend! Meet The Brunette Athlete 33 Years His Junior
David Duchovny has been secretly jet-setting around North America with a hush-hush gal pal — who’s 33 years his junior, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively! The X-Files star, 57, is head over heels for Monique Pendleberry, a 24-year-old former University of California soccer star, a source reveals. Click through to meet the actor's hot young fling!
Photo credit: PacificCoastNews
“They’re trying to keep it low-key,” dished an insider. “David’s sex-mad past tends to put every relationship under scrutiny, but his friends are saying Monique could be ‘the one.’”
Photo credit: PacificCoastNews
Monique’s uncle, Dirk Drew, told Radar she’s introduced David to her family, although Dirk insisted the May-December couple are “just friends.”
Photo credit: PacificCoastNews
“They met at the juice company where Monique was working. I met David before she did, but we’ve all hung out,” Dirk said. “They travel together to New York, Canada and Malibu. But they’re not dating, they’re just friends.” Despite that, a Radar spy caught David strolling around Vancouver — where he films The X-Files — arm in arm with a mystery woman identified as Monique!
Photo credit: Getty Images
“They were on their way into a restaurant-bar,” noted the source. “They were alone. I passed the bar about three or four times and I saw no one else.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Duchovny, who played a womanizing writer on the steamy TV series Californication, checked himself into a rehab facility for sex addiction in August 2008 after confessing to then-wife Madam Secretary star Téa Leoni he’d cheated on her for years, as Radar reported.
Photo credit: Getty Images
The two separated in 2011, and divorced in 2014. They have two children, 18 and 15 years old. "David likes younger women," the insider spilled. "He sees himself as a sort of Lothario, much like his character on Californication."
