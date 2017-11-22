Sex, Drugs & A Secret Love Child! Inside David Cassidy’s Most Shocking Scandals

Fallen legend David Cassidy passed away this Tuesday night at age 67 after years of battling with alcohol abuse and other demons . As Radar readers know, The Partridge Family star had a stint and rehab and various DUIs over the years. His time in rehab came after he split from longtime wife Susan, whom he was married to for 25 years.

"If you were alone in my situation I think you'd be very unhappy," said Cassidy according to Examiner at the time.

Before Sue, the actor – who was married three times ­ claimed he had "hit rock bottom and was living on a friend's couch until she came to the rescue and pushed him to save his career.

While he was devoted to Sue, in his previous years as a Hollywood star, Cassidy was known for his womanizing ways. Sophia Loren was one of his most famous conquests. Photo credit: Getty Images

Throughout his life, Cassidy defied the law more than once: running from authorities, escaping crime scenes and making excuses for his string of DUIs. After being called out for his out-of-control boozy behavior, Cassidy even made a publicly scene, screaming at a fan during one of his last concerts. Photo credit: Getty Images

In 2015, to make matters worse, The National ENQUIRER posted a series of shocking legal papers where Cassidy's former manager admitted to the actor's drug use.

Katie Cassidy, 30. While the star often spoke kindly about his "wonderful" son, he admitted that he never had a relationship with his daughter. In 2016, the actor filed for bankruptcy . Among Cassidy's many scandals, one of the biggest was his damaged relationship with his estranged child,, 30. While the star often spoke kindly about his "wonderful" son, he admitted that he never had a relationship with his daughter. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to NE, the actor even bashed his famous daughter for using his name to get into events even before she developed her own talent. He claimed her need for fame was the main reason they did not get along. Photo credit: Getty Images

As National ENQUIRER reported in 2014, another woman later came forward claiming she was Cassidy's long-lost daughter whom he fathered during a one-night stand with her mother. Shelly Wright, the North Carolina woman, requested a DNA test and sent the actor a letter, saying she did not want money, just the truth. Photo credit: Getty Images