This Is Us starwas once a size 12 and lost 50 pounds to try and make it in Hollywood. She now wears a size 24 top and size 20 pants, and she's far happier! "It's not about our size — it's how we look at ourselves and how we feel about ourselves," Metz revealed. "I'm at the place where I accept myself for who I am so I now can get to the place I want to be." http://radaronline.com/photos/chrissy-metz-bad-temper-polka-dot-dress/