The father of actor Cuba Gooding Jr. , Cuba Gooding Sr. , was found dead in his car on Thursday, April 20, 2017. Click through the gallery to see the photos from the crime scene where the renowned singer’s body was surrounded by police.

Cuba Jr. spoke about his father on Inside the Actors Studio recently, recalling one of his earliest memories of his dad. “He would perform at Disneyland, and after his performances, they would close it off to the general public and all the performers’ kids would go on the rides as many times as they’d want," he said. "He would pull me up on stage with him and make me finish the song because I’d seen him perform all the time. It was a lot of feeling like, ’I come from royalty.’”