1 of 9
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Courtney Stodden stopped traffic in Beverly Hills on Friday. The Celebrity Big Brother beauty left nothing to the imagination as she teetered down the street in black short shorts, platform heel booties and thigh-high socks. And Stodden, 22, wasn't wearing her wedding ring as she met a mystery man for lunch at Villa Blanca restaurant in the 90210. Click through Radar's sexy Stodden gallery for more on her day and what her status is with much-older husband Doug Hutchison, 56.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stodden thrilled the crowd as she sashayed down the street while on her way to Villa Blanca restaurant. As Radar recently reported, sources say Stodden is hurtling towards a messy divorce with her husband Hutchison.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stodden, whose fame started on the internet, married actor Hutchison when she was just 16. Eyewitnesses saw her having lunch with an unidentified man on Friday.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
The reality TV star who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in England checked her phone often and smiled at what she saw as she teetered around Beverly Hills.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stodden has never looked happier here, but that wasn't the case in July, when, as Radar reported, she suffered a miscarriage.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
A source told Radar that Stodden and Hutchison "are separated, but still living together." The source noted that she "feels like a hostage with Doug."
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stodden rounded out her look on Friday by wearing big sunglasses and an olive green-colored, extremely tight long-sleeved tee shirt which showed off her assets.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Stodden's engagement ring and wedding band were nowhere in sight during her Friday outing. Recently, the starlet's mother Krista Keller told Radar exclusively that her daughter's marriage to Hutchison was a huge mistake.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Keller signed the papers so that Stodden could marry Hutchison when she was just a teen but things have changed and she told Radar, "I don't think it is a very healthy [relationship]." Stodden herself told the podcast Allegedly that she needed to "sow" her "wild oats." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: