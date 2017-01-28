1 of 9

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Courtney Stodden stopped traffic in Beverly Hills on Friday. The Celebrity Big Brother beauty left nothing to the imagination as she teetered down the street in black short shorts, platform heel booties and thigh-high socks. And Stodden, 22, wasn't wearing her wedding ring as she met a mystery man for lunch at Villa Blanca restaurant in the 90210. Click through Radar's sexy Stodden gallery for more on her day and what her status is with much-older husband Doug Hutchison, 56.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Stodden, whose fame started on the internet, married actor Hutchison when she was just 16. Eyewitnesses saw her having lunch with an unidentified man on Friday.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI The reality TV star who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in England checked her phone often and smiled at what she saw as she teetered around Beverly Hills.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI A source told Radar that Stodden and Hutchison "are separated, but still living together." The source noted that she "feels like a hostage with Doug."

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Stodden rounded out her look on Friday by wearing big sunglasses and an olive green-colored, extremely tight long-sleeved tee shirt which showed off her assets.