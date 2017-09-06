Hot Mess! Trainwreck Courtney Love Stuns Fans With Drunken Appearance At GQ Party

Trainwreck
star Courtney Love
was caught looking drunk and disheveled after a wild night at the GQ Awards party in London, RadarOnline.com has learned. At 53, Kurt Cobain
’s former wife looked bleary eyed as ever as she left the event with her date. Art historian Nicholas Cullinan
practically had to carry the blonde bombshell back to their car at the end of the evening.
When she arrived at the event, Courtney was elegant and chic in a gorgeous silk blue gown. She presented Nick Cave and his band, and later made her way to the bar, where she apparently had a bit too much bubbly.
Courtney gave the cameras a shocked look as she was captured in her hazy state leaving the party.
Her lipstick was smudged all over her face as she exited the ritzy event.
The "Violet" singer recently revealed that she would not be dropping any more music until she finishes her memoir.
Courtney spoke out about her daughter's marriage, saying she hoped she would not make her a grandmother any time soon.
During Courtney's night out, family drama seemed to be the last thing on her mind. As she pushed back her hair in head-to-toe Vintage Dior, the singer managed to flash a boozy smile towards the cameras.
Do you think she is doing okay? How do you think she looked at the party? Sound off in the comments below.
