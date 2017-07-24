Family ‘In Shock’ Over Tragic Crash Death Of Beautiful County Singer Abby Nicole

Tragedy struck when 25-year-old aspiring country singer Abby Nicole was suddenly killed in an ATV accident near a fairground racetrack in Deshler, Nebraska, early Sunday morning, Radaronline.com has learned.
1
Abby Uecker, who goes by her stage name Abby Nicole, performed at the Thayer County Fair Friday and Saturday night. She is listed as the lead singer for Abby Nicole and County Road.
2
Following her final performance, Abby rode her ATV early Sunday morning when it crashed near the fairground's racetracks around 4:00 AM.
4
"We are in shock," Abby's father, Bruce Uecker told Radar.
5
The singer is no stranger to tragedy. In December of 2014, she was diagnosed with a brain tumor that nearly destroyed her career.
7
Back in March, Abby spoke to her local news station — News Channel Nebraska — and told them of her plans to permanently move to Nashville in August to focus on her music career full time.
9
Abby also had hometown performances scheduled next weekend.
10
Police tell Radar the incident is still under investigation.
We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.