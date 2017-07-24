Country Singer Abby Nicole Killed ATV Accident

Family ‘In Shock’ Over Tragic Crash Death Of Beautiful County Singer Abby Nicole

The 25-year-old was killed in an ATV accident after her concert.

Country Singer Abby Nicole Killed ATV Accident
Family ‘In Shock’ Over Tragic Crash Death Of Beautiful County Singer Abby Nicole
Following her final performance, Abby rode her ATV early Sunday morning when it crashed near the fairground's racetracks around 4:00 AM.

"We are in shock," Abby's father, Bruce Uecker told Radar.

Abby graduated from Nebraska Hixon-Lied college in 2015, where she majored in theatre performance. Shortly after, in 2016, she went to Nashville to record her first album Cool.

"Just to immerse myself in that love of music and be around and write every day is kind of where I want to be," Abby said. "That's what everyone says, you just have got to dive on in, and that's what I'm going to do."

Police tell Radar the incident is still under investigation.
