Corinne & DeMario Caught KISSING On Steamy Club Date – One Day After ‘BIP’ Apology

Just one day after Corinne Olympios apologized to DeMario Jackson on national TV over their Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal, the two were spotted cozying up to each other at a Hollywood nightclub! As RadarOnline.com has learned, the former co-stars were caught sharing some steamy PDA outside of Nightingale club. Wearing a skin-tight outfit, Olympios clung to Jackson and kissed his cheek in front of the cameras. As the blonde bombshell wrapped her legs around the BIP hunk, the two could not stop laughing and flirting upon their first reunion after the outrage.

As Radar readers know, Olympios and Jackson hit it off on the first day of filming in BIP.

"This is 30 minutes into Paradise, Corinne and DeMario are already having a blast , hanging out with each other in the pool," former contestant Alex Woytkiew said in the show.

Footage of the incident was released after the incident, after which Jackson claimed that he and Olympios had hooked up because they were attracted to each other, "she's a beautiful woman," he said, and everything else afterward was blown out of proportion by the media. "I got played," claimed the actor

Speaking of the incident, Jackson said: "we started having a little bit more fun. Started having a few drinks. From that bar scene it got a little bit hot and heavy. She jumped in my arms, we started making out at the bar." He later admitted Olympios is a " great kisser ," and if anything, she was the aggressor.

Soon after, production was shut down, and an investigation was conducted over their alleged sexual misconduct. Jackson was found not guilty.

He said in his interview with ET: "This is a victory for all men who have been falsely accused.

While Olympios had previously stated through her rep that she was "the victim" in the whole debacle, she claimed during her interview on with Chris Harrison that it was never her intention to point fingers at Jackson, and that what she meant was that they were both victims of the media.

Though the two had not seen each other since the chaos broke loose after the incident, Olympios claimed she wished him nothing but the best.

"I'm sorry you had to go through this. I know what it feels like. I'm sorry," she said to Jackson.

"There are no hard feelings," she said to host Chris Harrison about her relationship with Jackson – a claim which is evident in their latest photos!