Coco Austin and daughter Chanel Nicole Austin were spotted having lunch by the beach in Miami this week, twinning like never before.
Coco Austin is known for matching many of her outfits with baby daughter Chanel.
But are swimsuits a little too much?
It's no secret that Austin likes to flaunt her curves.
For their outing in Miami, the blonde bombshell let everything hang out.
Meanwhile, her one-year-old donned the very same bathing suit!
Ice-T was also seen catching some sun rays.
Does he approve of Coco's constant twinning with their daughter?
Do you think Coco being inappropriate?
