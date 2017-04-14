1 of 9
The stars have arrived for the 2017 Coachella music festival in Indio, Calif., and this year's style trends are more outrageous than ever! See all the photos on RadarOnline.com.
Newly single Kylie Jenner arrived to the festival in style on a private jet, donning a leather jacket and a cool pair of shades for the day.
The reality star's best bud Jordyn Woods followed soon after, wearing athletic attire for their arrival.
This year's festival is sure to have plenty of A-list celebrities walking the grounds.
Pretty Little Liars actress Shay Mitchell looked too cool for school in a leather jacket embroidered with roses and studs.
Grammy nominated singer, Halsey, joins Three Olives Vodka at the Saguaro, Palm Springs to “Find Otherness” and shop with guests at the brand’s pop-up thrift store. Halsey was seen wearing a sexy bejeweled bodysuit getting ready to party.
Queens of Coachella Romee Strijd, Jasmine Tookes, Alessandra Ambrosio, Martha Hunt and Josephine Skriver arrive by Helicopter at La Quinta Pool Party ahead of Coachella Music Festival!
Vanessa Hudgens Arriving at Coachella
