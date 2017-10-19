Model Home! Cindy Crawford Buys $12 Million Property In Beverly Hills

Cindy Crawford and her husband and her husband Rande Gerber have plunked down $11.625 million on a sleek home in the ultra-glamorous Trousdale section of pricy Beverly Hills. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see inside! Photo credit: Trulia

The stunning architectural gem boasts 5,386 square feet Photo credit: Trulia

Crawford, 55, and 55-year-old Gerber bought the property from Ryan Tedder, sthe singer of OneRepublic. Photo credit: Trulia

The couple now has five bedrooms to choose from when they want to get a good night’s sleep! Photo credit: Trulia

There are six bathrooms, plenty for everyone in the family to have one — or three! Photo credit: Trulia

The property was constructed in 1959 and boasts an open floor plan. Photo credit: Trulia

The two can entertain, including from behind this sexy bar! Photo credit: Trulia

There are lots of spaces to hang out in the Beverly Hills masterpiece. Photo credit: Trulia

The luscious outdoor space will likely get a lot of use. Photo credit: Trulia