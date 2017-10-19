Model Home! Cindy Crawford Buys $12 Million Property In Beverly Hills thumbnail

Model Home! Cindy Crawford Buys $12 Million Property In Beverly Hills

See inside the modern pad she’ll share with her husband, Rande Gerber.

Trulia
Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have plunked down $11.625 million on a sleek home in the ultra-glamorous Trousdale section of pricy Beverly Hills. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see inside!

Photo credit: Trulia

The stunning architectural gem boasts 5,386 square feet

Crawford, 55, and 55-year-old Gerber bought the property from Ryan Tedder, sthe singer of OneRepublic.

The couple now has five bedrooms to choose from when they want to get a good night’s sleep!

There are six bathrooms, plenty for everyone in the family to have one — or three!

The property was constructed in 1959 and boasts an open floor plan.

The two can entertain, including from behind this sexy bar!

There are lots of spaces to hang out in the Beverly Hills masterpiece.

The luscious outdoor space will likely get a lot of use.

Originally put on the market for $12.75 million, money-savvy Crawford and Gerber talked the price down by over $1 million.

