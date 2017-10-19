Model Home! Cindy Crawford Buys $12 Million Property In Beverly Hills

Cindy Crawford
and her husband Rande Gerber
have plunked down $11.625 million on a sleek home in the ultra-glamorous Trousdale section of pricy Beverly Hills. Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to see inside!
The stunning architectural gem boasts 5,386 square feet
Crawford, 55, and 55-year-old Gerber bought the property from Ryan Tedder, sthe singer of OneRepublic.
The couple now has five bedrooms
to choose from when they want to get a good night’s sleep!
There are six bathrooms, plenty for everyone in the family to have one — or three!
The property was constructed in 1959 and boasts an open floor plan.
There are lots of spaces to hang out in the Beverly Hills masterpiece.
The luscious outdoor space will likely get a lot of use.
Originally put on the market for $12.75 million, money-savvy Crawford and Gerber talked the price
down by over $1 million.
