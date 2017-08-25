Christina Milian Flaunts Hot PDA With Tatted-Up New Man On Luxury Yacht!

Matt Pokora. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the two stars have been spending some hot and steamy alone time in St. Tropez for the past few weeks. Just this Thursday, they were even pictured displaying some racy PDA while aboard a luxury yacht in the tropical waters. Busty babe Christina Milian has taken her involvement with The Voice a step further , as she has just been spotted locking lips with French singer and “Voice Coach,”. As RadarOnline.com has learned, the two stars have been spending some hot and steamy alone time in St. Tropez for the past few weeks. Just this Thursday, they were even pictured displaying some racy PDA while aboard a luxury yacht in the tropical waters. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Pokora, 31, was seen checking out Milian’s toned booty as she enjoyed the view aboard the ritzy boat. Photo credit: BACKGRID

They seemed playful together as they enjoyed their romantic French getaway. Wasn’t Milian just dating 23-year-old NFL player Brandon Wilds? Photo credit: BACKGRID

Milian, 35, looking fiery in a brown Louis Vuitton bikini , was all smiles as her hot new man whispered in her ear. She was recently pictured partying it up in the same two-piece at a St. Tropez day club! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Pokora’s sexy tattoos were in full display as he looked lovingly into his new flame’s eyes. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Milian busted out of her tiny top while drying her hair after enjoying a dip in the ocean. She too showed off her tattoos in the designer swimsuit, but no nip slip in sight Photo credit: BACKGRID

The musical couple hilariously simulated a notorious scene in Titanic scene while on the yacht. The flirty duo could not stop smiling! Photo credit: BACKGRID

On another day in paradise, Milian showed off her assets in a black two-piece as she flaunted her new romance with the French hottie. Photo credit: BACKGRID

She even hosed herself down seductively in front of her buff new boy toy! Photo credit: BACKGRID