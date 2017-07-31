Christina milian cleavage bikini st tropez

Party 'Rebel'

Christina Milian Busts Out Of Bikini Top At Wild St. Tropez Day Club

Gold bubbly and French hunks! inside the singer's boozy beach getaway.

By
Posted on
Christina milian cleavage bikini st tropez
View gallery 10
Coleman-Rayner
Christina Milian Busts Out Of Bikini Top At Wild St. Tropez Day Club
1 of 10
Christina Milian was just spotted looking wet and wild in a skimpy Louis Vuitton bikini while at a beach club in St. Tropez, RadarOnline.com can report.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The 35-year-old singer was pictured busting out of her tiny top while showing off skin in cropped jean shorts.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

She danced the day away in the French club as she hid her eyes behind dark sunnies.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Milian was seen sipping on what looked like chilled white wine as young strangers danced on top of their tables and enjoyed mixed drinks.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

The curvy singer showed off her voluptuous assets and sick dance moves in her skimpy designer outfit.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Surrounded by three men, Milian was all smiles.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

She was seen laughing it off while holding a golden bottle of bubbly at the crowded hotspot.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Her belly ring shimmered as she flirted it up with nearby hotties.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

This is not the first time Milian has boasted her curvy frame and busty cleavage while on a tropical getaway.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

At least this time, her nipple ring did not take the spotlight. What do you think of Milian's wild day club pics? Let us know below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

Comments