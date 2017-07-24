Christina Milian Wears Bikini In Miami Beach

Miami Heat! Christina Milian Sizzles On The Beach In Tiny Bikini

See sexy shots of the singer frolicking in the Florida surf.

Christina Milian Wears Bikini In Miami Beach
BACKGRID
Christina Milian hitting Miami beach in a barely-there red bikini!

The singer swam and cooled off in Miami on July 23.

Multi-tasking Milian took her phone in the water with her.

The 35-year-old star turned heads with her toned body.

Staying in shape is a religious experience for Milian. "When I workout I pray. In that moment, I am thankful because of my health and how my blood is flowing because all of that stuff is going to keep me around longer,” she says.

The 5’2” stunner admits she isn’t always dedicated to her workouts. “Sometimes I get completely focused and I’ll go in and work out— sometimes even twice a day— at least three times a week because I’m so excited and really into it,” she explains. “And then sometimes I’m just lazy— and it’s okay to be lazy. That’s balance for me.”

“I love outdoor workouts. In LA I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going,” Milian reveals of her fitness routine. “I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about bootcamps and CrossFit; those are too rough for me.”

She loves getting her bikini body in shape while listening to Beyonce and Drake.

