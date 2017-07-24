Miami Heat! Christina Milian Sizzles On The Beach In Tiny Bikini

Click though RadarOnline.coms gallery to see shots of Christina Milian
Staying in shape is a religious experience
for Milian. "When I workout I pray. In that moment, I am thankful because of my health and how my blood is flowing because all of that stuff is going to keep me around longer,” she says.
The 5’2” stunner admits she isn’t always dedicated to her workouts. “Sometimes I get completely focused and I’ll go in and work out— sometimes even twice a day— at least three times a week because I’m so excited and really into it,” she explains. “And then sometimes I’m just lazy— and it’s okay to be lazy. That’s balance for me.”
“I love outdoor workouts. In LA I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going,” Milian reveals of her fitness routine. “I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about bootcamps and CrossFit; those are too rough for me.”
She loves getting her bikini body in shape while listening to Beyonce and Drake.