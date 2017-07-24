Miami Heat! Christina Milian Sizzles On The Beach In Tiny Bikini

Christina Milian hitting Miami beach in a barely-there red bikini! Click though RadarOnline.coms gallery to see shots ofhitting Miami beach in a barely-there red bikini! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Multi-tasking Milian took her phone in the water with her. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Staying in shape is a religious experience for Milian. "When I workout I pray. In that moment, I am thankful because of my health and how my blood is flowing because all of that stuff is going to keep me around longer,” she says. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The 5’2” stunner admits she isn’t always dedicated to her workouts. “Sometimes I get completely focused and I’ll go in and work out— sometimes even twice a day— at least three times a week because I’m so excited and really into it,” she explains. “And then sometimes I’m just lazy— and it’s okay to be lazy. That’s balance for me.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

“I love outdoor workouts. In LA I’ll hike up the Canyons at a steady pace; something that gets my heart rate going,” Milian reveals of her fitness routine. “I also like to do a combination of cardio and strength training. I’ve never really been crazy about bootcamps and CrossFit; those are too rough for me.” Photo credit: BACKGRID