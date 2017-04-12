1 of 8
Christina El Moussa's new man has already traded her in for a younger model! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Flip or Flop star's split from Nate Thompson.
Christina, 33, began dating Nate, 32, shortly after she split from much older contractor, Gary Anderson, who was her rebound from husband Tarek el Moussa. Nate finalized his divorce from Cristin Thomspon (now Stuart) in 2016, while Tarek only filed for divorce from Christina in January.
Now, reports claim that Nate has already dumped Christina! A source told ET:"Bad timing on both their ends never really let it evolve into something serious. They remain friends and there are no bad feelings between them at all."
Nate isn't featured much on her Instagram profile, but they attended the ESPYs together in July. Specifics of their relationship remain unknown.
