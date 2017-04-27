1 of 11

Tarek El Moussa is making up for lost time with his kids now that they're back from their secret getaway with ex-wife Christina! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Flip or Flop star's new life as a single dad.

Tarek, 35, spent the afternoon catering to 6-year-old Taylor’s every whim.

The reality star took her to get her hair styled with her friends — and then treated her to a manicure and pedicure.

“Tarek is a great father,” an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively.

“His love for Tay and Bray [Brayden, 1] is undeniable,” the source added.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI “Tay just loves him and wants his attention,” the insider noted. “She lights up. It's really beautiful to see."

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images But, the couple’s marriage may not be a total ‘flop!’ Christina has yet to respond to Tarek’s divorce petition.

Getty Images Getty Images Christina and Tarek were caught together in Las Vegas recently, and an insider revealed to Radar that they “got along great!”