Tarek El Moussa is making up for lost time with his kids now that they’re back from their secret getaway with ex-wife Christina! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Flip or Flop star’s new life as a single dad.
The reality star took her to get her hair styled with her friends — and then treated her to a manicure and pedicure.
“Tarek is a great father,” an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively.
“Tay just loves him and wants his attention,” the insider noted. “She lights up. It's really beautiful to see."
Tarek is becoming a pro at girls’ day! He was caught spoiling Taylor at the American Girl store shortly after he filed for divorce from Christina, 33.
But, the couple’s marriage may not be a total ‘flop!’ Christina has yet to respond to Tarek’s divorce petition.
Christina and Tarek were caught together in Las Vegas recently, and an insider revealed to Radar that they “got along great!”
They are also trying to spend time together as a family, and attended Taylor’s recital together.
