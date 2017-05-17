1 of 7
MEGA
MEGA
Is he okay? Tarek El Moussa spent his first Mother’s Day holiday without estranged wife Christina boozing alone! Click through these slides to get the latest on the Flip or Flop stars.
MEGA
MEGA
The HGTV star is in the middle of a nasty divorce from Christina, 33. Although the couple has been spotted together for public appearances, sources revealed to RadarOnline.com exclusively that there isn’t any hope for reconciliation.
MEGA
MEGA
Christina briefly moved on with contractor Gary Anderson, and then started dating Nate Thompson. She was caught boozing on a girls’ night shortly after her latest split.
MEGA
MEGA
Meanwhile, Tarek dated the Alyssa Logan, the nanny of his children — 6-year-old Taylor and 1-year-old Brayden — following the split. He was recently spotted out with realtor Amy Bryant, but she denied the two were involved.
MEGA
MEGA
Is Tarek partying too hard? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: