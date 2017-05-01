1 of 10
MEGA
MEGA
Christina and Tarek El Moussa can’t get enough of each other! The Flip or Flop ex-couple was spotted together for a surprising night on the town — just one week after they reunited in Las Vegas for a Success Path seminar. Click through these slides to get the latest on their relationship.
MEGA
MEGA
Christina, 33, and Tarek, 35, walked the red carpet for the Daytime Emmy Awards as a pair, and stopped to pose for pictures.
MEGA
MEGA
They presented an award together later that night — and may continue working as a duo!
INSTAR Images
INSTAR Images
The HGTV couple’s hit show, Flip or Flop, was picked up for another 20 episodes.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
But now, sources are telling RadarOnline.com exclusively that their romantic relationship is still over.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
"There are no plans for a relationship reconciliation," an insider revealed to Radar.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
As Radar previously reported, the couple secretly separated in May 2016 and Tarek finally filed for divorce in January. Christina has yet to respond to his petition.
MEGA
MEGA
Christina quickly moved on with their contractor, Gary Anderson. She also dated hockey player Nate Thompson for a short time after.
AKM-GSI
AKM-GSI
Tarek dated their kids' nanny, Alyssa Logan, immediately following the split, but hasn't had a new girlfriend since.
MEGA
MEGA
Do you think Christina and Tarek will get back together? Sound off in the comments! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: