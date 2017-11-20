Christie Brinkley Devours Massive Chocolate-Covered Banana On Date With Mystery Man! thumbnail

So Awkward

Christie Brinkley Devours Massive Chocolate-Covered Banana On Date With Mystery Man!

What is going on here? See the bizarre photos.

By
Posted on
Christie Brinkley Devours Massive Chocolate-Covered Banana On Date With Mystery Man! thumbnail
View gallery 10
MEGA
Christie Brinkley Devours Massive Chocolate-Covered Banana On Date With Mystery Man!
1 of 10
Former supermodel Christie Brinkley was caught bizarrely eating a chocolate-covered banana while on a date with a mystery man! What is going on here? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the strange photos.

Photo credit: MEGA

Blonde bombshell Christie Brinkley, 63, was pictured enjoying a sweet snack while on a date with a mystery man in Disneyland!

Photo credit: MEGA

The model looked casual as she shared laughs with her pals and enjoyed bites of the chocolate-covered band treat.

Photo credit: MEGA

She was seen smiling happily at the cameras as she sat front row on various park rides.

Photo credit: MEGA

She was also joined by a woman as she walked around the amusement park.

Photo credit: MEGA

Brinkley let go of her sweet snack only to scream during a fun mountain ride!

Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, Brinkley was recently linked to Canadian singer David Foster, 67.

Photo credit: MEGA

The two were spotted out in a steamy date, weeks after he announced his split from ex-wife Yolanda Hadid, 53.

Photo credit: MEGA

Their romance was apparently short-lived, as Foster moved on with Catharine McPhee, 33, and Brinkley seems to have moved on with a mystery man!

Photo credit: MEGA

Who do you think is the lucky man that bought Christie Brinkley that strange banana-desert? Sound off in the comments below! We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments