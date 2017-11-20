Christie Brinkley Devours Massive Chocolate-Covered Banana On Date With Mystery Man!

Former supermodel Christie Brinkley was caught bizarrely eating a chocolate-covered banana while on a date with a mystery man! What is going on here? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the strange photos. Photo credit: MEGA

Blonde bombshell Christie Brinkley, 63, was pictured enjoying a sweet snack while on a date with a mystery man in Disneyland! Photo credit: MEGA

The model looked casual as she shared laughs with her pals and enjoyed bites of the chocolate-covered band treat. Photo credit: MEGA

She was seen smiling happily at the cameras as she sat front row on various park rides. Photo credit: MEGA

She was also joined by a woman as she walked around the amusement park. Photo credit: MEGA

Brinkley let go of her sweet snack only to scream during a fun mountain ride! Photo credit: MEGA

As Radar readers know, Brinkley was recently linked to Canadian singer David Foster , 67. Photo credit: MEGA