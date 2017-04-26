1 of 9
Chrissy Teigen narrowly avoided flashing her nether regions when a gush of wind nearly blew open her glittery gold gown at the TIME 100 Gala in New York City this week — see the photos!
Oops, Chrissy!
Teigen braved the rain on Wednesday night, but her dress wasn't cut out for the job.
When the wind began to blow, the star's leggy dress blew wide open, almost revealing underwear!
The 31-year-old took the ordeal like a champ, however, never losing her cool.
Of course, Teigen is known for her wardrobe malfunctions.
Just last month, John Legend's wife suffered a serious nip slip in LAX.
This is just the latest fashion flub for Teigen.
What do you think of Chrissy's wardrobe malfunction?
