Curvy Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Bikini Body On Luxury Yacht With Shirtless Hubby John!

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were just spotted looking wet and wild while aboard a luxury yacht on the coast of Sardinia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sweet pair, who’s been enjoying their Mediterranean getaway in the cool waters, looked smitten as they cozied up to each other in the ocean. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Legend, 38, could not keep his hands off his beautiful wife as they enjoyed the gorgeous view aboard a miniature side boat. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Even though they were joined by friends, Teigen and Legend couldn’t take their eyes off each other! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Teigen, 31, was adorable in Miley Cyrus’ signature topknots and a high-waisted floral bikini. Photo credit: BACKGRID

The top model looked curvy yet flawless, just one year after welcoming baby Luna into the world. Photo credit: BACKGRID

As Radar readers know, Teigen and Legend’s tropical vacation comes just weeks after the two were spotted looking chic and in love in Bali. Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Teigen has always been the life of the party, she recently decided to go sober in order to work on myself and be a better person for her baby girl. “I have to fix myself,” said the star. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Now healthy and loving it, Teigen was not shy about showing off her picture-perfect legs while aboard the ritzy yacht with her doting hubby. Photo credit: BACKGRID