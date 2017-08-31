Curvy Chrissy Teigen Flaunts Bikini Body On Luxury Yacht With Shirtless Hubby John!

One of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, Chrissy Teigen
and John Legend
were just spotted looking wet and wild while aboard a luxury yacht on the coast of Sardinia, RadarOnline.com has learned. The sweet pair, who’s been enjoying their Mediterranean getaway in the cool waters, looked smitten as they cozied up to each other in the ocean.
Legend, 38, could not keep his hands off his beautiful wife as they enjoyed the gorgeous view aboard a miniature side boat.
Even though they were joined by friends, Teigen and Legend couldn’t take their eyes off each other!
Teigen, 31, was adorable in Miley Cyrus’ signature topknots and a high-waisted floral bikini.
The top model looked curvy yet flawless, just one year after welcoming baby Luna into the world.
As Radar readers know, Teigen and Legend’s tropical vacation comes just weeks after the two were spotted looking chic and in love
in Bali.
While Teigen has always been the life of the party, she recently decided to go sober in order to work on myself and be a better person for her baby girl. “I have to fix myself,” said the star.
Now healthy and loving it, Teigen was not shy about showing off her picture-perfect legs while aboard the ritzy yacht with her doting hubby.
What do you think of the couple’s sweet Sardinia vacation? Let us know in the comments below!
