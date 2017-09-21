Chrissy Metz Flashes Panties Under Teeny Dress On ‘This Is Us’ Set! thumbnail

Awkward Photos

Chrissy Metz Flashes Panties Under Teeny Dress On ‘This Is Us’ Set!

This is the diva’s second embarrassing wardrobe malfunction this month.

By
Posted on
Chrissy Metz Flashes Panties Under Teeny Dress On ‘This Is Us’ Set! thumbnail
View gallery 10
BACKGRID
Chrissy Metz Flashes Panties Under Teeny Dress On ‘This Is Us’ Set!
1 of 10
Curvy Chrissy Metz was just spotted suffering yet another wardrobe malfunction, RadarOnline.com has learned, as she flashed her underwear to the cameras while wearing a light blue mini dress.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The This Is Us star’s panties peaked out from underneath her dress as she walked along the show’s set.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

At one point, she was joined by cameraman boyfriend Josh Stancil.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

The diva headed to her car after a day of filming, seemingly unaware of her embarrassing wardrobe malfunction!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

This is not the first time Radar has spotted Metz flashing her underwear.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Earlier this month, the super-sized actress suffered a similar situation when her too-short dress flew up, revealing her underwear just as cameras snapped!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Ironically, Metz previously said that she wants to start her own clothing line for curvier bodies.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

She also claimed she designs most of the clothes she wears!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

While Metz, 36, may be proud of her voluptuous frame, will she be proud of these photos?

Photo credit: BACKGRID

What do you think about Metz’s latest wardrobe malfunction? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments