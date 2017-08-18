Meltdowns & Fits: Inside Chrissy Metz’s Most Extreme Diva Moments

Seemingly-innocent This Is Us star Chrissy Metz has a long line of public scandals towering over her head, a fact which has prompted fans to think she just may be one of Hollywood’s biggest divas. The plus-sized actress recently made headlines after her guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. While she was sweet as can be this time around, she did admit that last time she was on the show as an audience member she almost got kicked out for acting too rowdy! Photo credit: BACKGRID/INSTAR Images

The star has reportedly even used her full-figured body to up her diva status on set! “Chrissy’s been throwing her weight around like a bull in a china shop,” spilled an insider. Her behavior has allegedly been causing all sorts of drama between the cast. While her rep denies that the actress has any issues with her weight, the insider added, “Chrissy panics whenever she has to do a red carpet. She hates watching people whisper.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

Claiming that the stress of the show is “making her even hungrier,” the insider said Metz “snaps at makeup people, she won’t take direction, and she has fits because wardrobe has the toughest time fitting her.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The star has long caused massive havoc on set, not only with her demands, but also with her complaints about her tragic love life. As Radar previously reported, Metz’s marriage to British journalist Martyn Eaden ended in 2014 after six years of marriage. Photo credit: Getty Images

According to court documents , Eaden asked for the dissolution of their marriage, citing irreconcilable differences. “She never mentioned it, so everyone was surprised to learn about it,” a show insider claimed. “Chrissy’s had terrible mood swings, and now that her sketchy past is coming out, she’s even more irritable.” Photo credit: BACKGRID

The actress is now dating This Is Us co-star Josh Stancil. “I’m dating someone, but it wasn’t like they came out of the woodwork just because I’m on the show,” she said to People earlier this year. “It was just organic, and I’m grateful for that because I know it’s difficult to be dating and in the spotlight and having things change.” Photo credit: BACKGRID