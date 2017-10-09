Bad Temper Chrissy Metz Deceives With Innocent Look In Pretty Polka Dot Dress

Photo credit: Getty Images
As Radar reported, Metz, 37, has been known for her diva antics and bad behavior on set of the hit series.
Even though she looked innocent in her pretty polka-dot dress insiders tells Radar she snaps at cast and crew during filming.
She “refuses to take direction,” one snitch spilled.
One source says the insecurity she has over her plus-sized frame gives way to her attitude.
“Chrissy panics whenever she had to do a red carpet.”
Says the source: “She hates watching people whisper.
What’s more, a snitch spills, Metz “has hits because wardrobe has the toughest time fitting her."
