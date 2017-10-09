Bad Temper Chrissy Metz Deceives With Innocent Look In Pretty Polka Dot Dress thumbnail

Photos

Bad Temper Chrissy Metz Deceives With Innocent Look In Pretty Polka Dot Dress

'This Is Us' star has come under fire for her behind-the-scenes diva antics.

By
Posted on
Bad Temper Chrissy Metz Deceives With Innocent Look In Pretty Polka Dot Dress thumbnail
View gallery 9
Getty Images
Bad Temper Chrissy Metz Deceives With Innocent Look In Pretty Polka Dot Dress
1 of 9
Diva Chrissy Metz has been making headlines for her bad behavior and fiery temper off-set, but the This Is Us star is appears to have adopted a more innocent-looking persona. Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to see the oversized actress donning a conservative polka dot dress!

Photo credit: Getty Images

The wardrobe malfunction prone star shocked onlookers with her conservative ensemble.

Photo credit: Getty Images

As Radar reported, Metz, 37, has been known for her diva antics and bad behavior on set of the hit series.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Even though she looked innocent in her pretty polka-dot dress insiders tells Radar she snaps at cast and crew during filming.

Photo credit: Getty Images

She “refuses to take direction,” one snitch spilled.

Photo credit: Getty Images

One source says the insecurity she has over her plus-sized frame gives way to her attitude.

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Chrissy panics whenever she had to do a red carpet.”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Says the source: “She hates watching people whisper.

Photo credit: Getty Images

What’s more, a snitch spills, Metz “has hits because wardrobe has the toughest time fitting her." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments