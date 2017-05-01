1 of 11

Kenneth Mosher – but Over 100 family and friends gathered to say goodbye to– but Chris Soules and his family weren't among the mourners. RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details from the hit-and-run victim's wake, where guests expressed their outrage over The Bachelor star leaving the scene of the fatal accident.

Mosher was laid to rest in an open casket in a casual farmer's shirt. The casket was adorned with a flower arrangement that featured a tractor, mourners told Radar.

As Radar reported, Soules rear-ended Mosher's tractor with his Chevy truck on April 24. After making a frantic 911 call, he left the scene and was arrested hours later.

"He should have stayed at the scene – that's just the moral thing to do for anyone that has an accident," Mosher's longtime co-worker Dave Kamus, 66, told Radar. " It's all gonna come out in court . It's going to be a long trial."

Another mourner, who didn't want to be identified, told Radar, "Oh I'm mad because he left the scene. He should of stayed there like a man – take responsibility for his actions!"

Harlan Murkey told Radar, "This is the most critical time of the year to plant your corn. So lots of farmers have to work 20 hours a day around this time. In April, you have to advantage and plant every good day you got." Mosher spent the entire day planting his corn crop before he was killed. His friendtold Radar, "This is the most critical time of the year to plant your corn. So lots of farmers have to work 20 hours a day around this time. In April, you have to advantage and plant every good day you got."

Police have yet to determine if alcohol caused the crash, as alcoholic beverages and a container were found at scene of the arrest.

The reality star's lawyers believe the 911 call proves his innocence . "Soules' 911 call, released yesterday, proved that the initial knee-jerk coverage of this accident was incorrect," Parrish-Kruidenier law firm told Radar in a statement. "While initial reports suggested Soules fled the scene, the 911 call confirms that Soules in fact was the one who contacted law enforcement immediately. During the call, he clearly identified himself and explained his role in the terrible accident."