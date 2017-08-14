Chris Pratt Laughs While On Sunday Daddy Duty – Days After Announcing Divorce thumbnail

Why So Happy?

The now-single actor couldn’t stop smiling!

Just days after announcing his divorce from Anna Faris, Chris Pratt was seen spending some one-on-one time with his son Jack. The two looked happy together as they headed off to church on Sunday morning in Los Angeles.

The soon-to-be-divorced Passengers actor was all smiles as he carried his and Faris’ 4-year-old son around town.

Jack looked adorable in shorts, cowboy boots and a sunhat as Pratt looked happier than ever despite his recent relationship scandal.

As Radar reported, he and Faris announced their split just last week, after 8 years of marriage. “Our son has two parents who love him very much,” he wrote.

The actor wrote: “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time and we’re really disappointed.”

Despite being one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, the pair allegedly had many issues leading up to their split. Pratt’s growing “ego” may have been the biggest one. “He’s cocky and rude to Anna, who worries she’s old news now.”

He was also caught flirting with a “gorgeous blonde” at the MTV Movie Awards and later bashed for his alleged affair with Jennifer Lawrence during their film time for Passengers.

While Faris herself denied the cheating rumors, the pair could not find common ground when it came to their constant distance. “Chris constantly told Anna how much fun they were having,” a source said of the actor and Lawrence, “all while she’s home in L.A. being a single parent.”

The 40-year-old beauty admitted to feeling lonely while raising Jack without Pratt’s help, as he spent months upon months on tour. However, now that they’ve spit, the actor seems to be embracing his daddy duty and going out solo with his son. How do you think he looks on his latest outing with Jack? Let us know in the comments below. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

