Newly Divorced Chris Pratt Joins Justin Bieber’s Sex Scandal-Ridden Church

After his shocking divorce from Anna Faris, Chris Pratt has turned to God, but his choice of churches has many people scratching their heads. That's because Pratt has joined L.A.'s Hillsong Church, which is surrounded by scandal! Click through the RadarOnline.com gallery to learn more.

Pratt, 38, is a devout Christian. But he showed up to the church Wednesday night looking rather casual, in a simple pullover, jeans, and suede boots.

The Australia-based Hillsong Church is frequented by celebs, including long-time member Justin Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian. But behind the sanctuary's walls lies an embarrassing secret past.

As Radar revealed, the organization's founder was a sick and twisted pedophile — a fact his son Brian kept quiet for years.

"He was a pedophile. My dad was a pedophile. I can say it now. I have sort of come to grips with it now," Brian recently revealed of his dad, William Francis "Frank" Houston, on the Australian current affairs show Inside Story.

According to reports, in 2000, the news surfaced that the elder Houston, who died four years later, sexually abused a New Zealand boy. And there are likely more victims out there.

"It's come out since then that there were others as well," said Brian of the havoc his father wrought. "And I don't think we know to this day the full extent of it — I don't know the full extent of it — I think I would be aware of about six, but listen, I have no idea — it could be much bigger than that, I just don't know."

"At first I felt very sad and very disappointed, and obviously I felt terribly sad for the victim, because there's no doubt about it, my father's violated him and done irreparable damage to his life," Brian tried to explain.