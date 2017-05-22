1 of 10
Getty/Mega
Getty/Mega
Chris Cornell will be buried in California on May 26, RadarOnline.com has learned. Click through these slides to get the latest on the Soundgarden front man’s funeral plans.
MEGA
MEGA
Cornell, 52, committed suicide on May 17 in Detroit and will be laid to rest this Friday in California.
MEGA
MEGA
He will be buried at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, among the likes of Mickey Rooney and Johnny Ramone.
MEGA
MEGA
Cornell's lawyer revealed that the funeral will be a private ceremony.
MEGA
MEGA
RadarOnline.com previously reported that he was found hanging in his hotel room after taking two Ativan pills for what his family said was anxiety.
MEGA
MEGA
"Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages," his attorney Kirk Pasich told Radar in a statement. "The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing, and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions."
MEGA
MEGA
"Chris's death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled," his wife Vicky added. "As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second. He flew home for Mother's Day to spend time with our family. He flew out mid-day Wednesday, the day of the show, after spending time with the children. When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do. When we spoke after the show, I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him."
MEGA
MEGA
"What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life," she concluded. "The outpouring of love and support from his fans, friends and family means so much more to us than anyone can know. Thank you for that, and for understanding how difficult this is for us."
MEGA
MEGA
The rocker's friend Brad Pitt was "devastated" by the news.
MEGA
MEGA
Stay with Radar for more. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: