BACKGRID BACKGRID Chris Cornell ’s family members and friends arrived at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for his funeral on Friday, May 26, 2017. Carrying tributes to the late singer, a somber group gathered to pay their respects to the late Soundgarden frontman. Click through the gallery to see stars Brad Pitt to Dave Grohl and more mourning their friend.

BACKGRID BACKGRID Lillian, 16, Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11. She wrote an emotional goodbye letter to her late husband in the days before the ceremony. “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you,” the note read. Cornell’s May 17, 2017, suicide devastated his wife Vicky Cornell , who arrived at the funeral with their three children:, 16,, 12, and, 11. She wrote an emotional goodbye letter to her late husband in the days before the ceremony. “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you,” the note read.

BACKGRID BACKGRID James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich attended the funeral for Cornell. The musician was cremated on Tuesday, May 22, 2017. Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl, Pharrell and Metallica’sandattended the funeral for Cornell. The musician was cremated on Tuesday, May 22, 2017.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Vicky told the bodyguard that her husband, 52, sounded “groggy and just kept saying, ‘I am just tired,’ and hung up the phone,” according to the report.

INSTAR Images INSTAR Images Kirsten took swift action, and “kicked in the door with his feet and ... went to the bedroom door and (the) latch had been engaged on this door also. (Kirsten) again called for security but could not gain access to (the) room.”

BACKGRID BACKGRID The EMTs on the scene handled Cornell’s body. “Jones untied the red exercise band from (the) victim’s neck and began CPR on (Cornell, who) was not breathing,” the report revealed.