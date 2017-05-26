1 of 9
Chris Cornell’s family members and friends arrived at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery for his funeral on Friday, May 26, 2017. Carrying tributes to the late singer, a somber group gathered to pay their respects to the late Soundgarden frontman. Click through the gallery to see stars Brad Pitt to Dave Grohl and more mourning their friend.
Cornell’s May 17, 2017, suicide devastated his wife, Vicky Cornell, who arrived at the funeral with their three children: Lillian, 16, Toni, 12, and Christopher, 11. She wrote an emotional goodbye letter to her late husband in the days before the ceremony. “I’m broken, but I will stand up for you and I will take care of our beautiful babies. I will think of you every minute of every day and I will fight for you,” the note read.
Brad Pitt, Dave Grohl, Pharrell and Metallica’s James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich attended the funeral for Cornell. The musician was cremated on Tuesday, May 22, 2017.
Dave Navarro also attended the funeral. The police report revealed details behind Cornell’s suicide, noting that his wife called his bodyguard, Martin Kirsten, at 12:15 am and begged him to go to her husband’s room, “to see if he is all right because he did not sound like he is okay."
Vicky told the bodyguard that her husband, 52, sounded “groggy and just kept saying, ‘I am just tired,’ and hung up the phone,” according to the report.
Kirsten took swift action, and “kicked in the door with his feet and ... went to the bedroom door and (the) latch had been engaged on this door also. (Kirsten) again called for security but could not gain access to (the) room.”
The report stated Kirsten found Cornell slumped on the floor “with blood running from his mouth and a red exercise band around (his) neck.”
The EMTs on the scene handled Cornell’s body. “Jones untied the red exercise band from (the) victim’s neck and began CPR on (Cornell, who) was not breathing,” the report revealed.
Vicky wrote in her letter that she believed she would see her husband again: "You were right when you said we are soulmates. It has been said that paths that have crossed will cross again, and I know that you will come find me, and I will be here waiting."
