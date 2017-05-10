1 of 5
ESPN broadcaster Chris Berman's wife Kathy was killed in a car accident on Tuesday in Connecticut, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to ESPN, where Chris recently left his position as host of the Sunday NFL Countdown, Kathy, 67, died in the two-car collision in Woodbury, Connecticut.
"This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend," John Skipper, president of ESPN, said in a statement. "Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family."
The driver of the other car, Edward Bertulis, 87, also died in the crash.
Kathy, a teacher, had been married to Chris for more than 33 years. The couple shared two children together.
