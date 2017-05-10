Getty Images

Getty Images

"This is a devastating tragedy and difficult to comprehend," John Skipper, president of ESPN, said in a statement. "Chris is beloved by all his ESPN colleagues and for good reason: He has a huge heart and has given so much to so many over the years. We know how much his family means to him and all we can do at a moment like this is give him the love and support he will surely need at this hour. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chris, Meredith, Doug and the entire family."