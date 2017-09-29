Chloe Lukasiak Snubs Abby Lee Miller In Tell-All, Praises New Coach Cheryl Burke

Chloe Lukasiak opened up about her experience on Dance Moms in her tell-all book, but she refuses to mention the woman who forced her off the show! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Lukasiak snubbed her former dance teacher Abby Lee Miller from her memoir. Photo credit: Lifetime

In excerpts of Girl on Point: Chloe's Guide to Taking on the World obtained by Radar, she discuses her co-stars, but she leaves out Miller's name from the entire book. Instead, she refers to Miller as her "old coach."

Lukasiak left Dance Moms after season four following years of harsh criticism from Miller. When she made her return on season 8, she feared she would have to work with Miller again. "I started second-guessing myself," she wrote of her return. "How would the girls react when I showed up? How would my old coach react?"

When Miller announced that she was leaving the show, Lukasiak joined her old team and practiced under Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke. "Can I tell you how much I love being back?" she penned in her book, which will be released on January 23. "And how much I love being coached by Cheryl, who is so nice and down-to-earth and also a brilliant coach? She pushes us, but only in the most positive ways. She doesn't try to force us to be 'perfect,' she just wants us to be the best we can be."

Lukasiak described her time on Dance Moms from 2011 to 2014 under Miller, as "challenging." "I'm back on Dance Moms and it's awesome," she wrote. "I love my teammates, I love our new coach Cheryl, and I love competing again."

As Radar previously reported, Lukasiak opened up about her time under Miller while on the series. She described the show as "constant, constant pressure." The girls would film every week from Tuesdays to Saturdays. Students who had a solo, duet or trio would be pulled out of school early. On Fridays, they would board a plane or bus to travel to the competitions