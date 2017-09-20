Abby Lee’s Reign Of Terror! Miller’s Ex-Student Chloe Reveals ‘Dance Moms’ Hell In Tell-All

Chloe Lukasiak left Dance Moms after four seasons. Although Abby Lee Miller’s harsh treatment of the dancer forced her to leave the show with her mother Christie, she reveals in her tell-all book that there are more shocking reasons behind their departure. Fan-favoriteleft Dance Moms after four seasons. Althoughs harsh treatment of the dancer forced her to leave the show with her mother, she reveals in her tell-all book that there are more shocking reasons behind their departure. Photo credit: Lifetime

In an early edition of Girl On Pointe: Chloe’s Guide to Taking On The World, she reveals her rigorous filming schedule. The girls would film every week from Tuesdays to Saturdays. Students who had a solo, duet or trio would be pulled out of school early. On Fridays, they would board a plane or bus to travel to the competitions. Photo credit: Lifetime

Lukasiak described her time on the show as “constant, constant pressure.” “Anyone who’s watched the show knows the adults on the show argued a lot,” the 16-year-old wrote. “We girls were somewhat sheltered from the drama; one of the crew members, the talent wrangler, would try to distract us from arguments by saying, ‘Okay let’s do school!’ or suggesting some other activity.” Photo credit: Lifetime

But she revealed that as the girls got older, they found themselves involved with the drama as well. “After four seasons, the show began to take its toll on me,” she penned. “The arguments I mentioned? It wasn’t just the moms fighting anymore; the girls got involved, too. I got involved.” Photo credit: Lifetime

Lukasiak explained how she was the oldest and tallest in the group, which didn’t work to her advantage. “The others were smaller and shorter, and they could do a roll and get off the floor in about two seconds,” she penned. “It would take me a few seconds longer because I had to work harder to make my tall body move quickly.” Growing pains also kept her from executing certain dance moves. Photo credit: Lifetime

“I was seen as too slow,” she said in her book, which will be released on January 23, 2018. “People didn’t seem to believe in me as a dancer anymore. It was all really disheartening, and it crushed my spirit and my passion for dance. The show had become too intense for me – and for my mom, too.” Photo credit: Lifetime

After family meetings, they decided to leave the show. “It occurred to me that I probably grew up too fast the first time around, being around adults all the time, witnessing so much conflict and drama, and also having so many expectations placed on me at such a young age,” she wrote. Photo credit: Lifetime