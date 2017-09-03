Chloe Green And Jeremy Meeks PDA At Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser – See The Photos thumbnail

Chloe Green And Jeremy Meeks PDA At Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser – See The Photos

The pair were inseparable at charity event in Los Angeles.

Rumors are flying that 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks and Top Shop heiress Chloe Green are going to get engaged. The pair put on a 'PDA' at a charity event for Hurricane Harvey over the weekend. RadarOnline.com has the details – click on the images.

Meeks and Green were constantly kissing and hugging at the event as they bought supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The 26-year-old Topshop heiress was dressed casually at the event in a pair of ripped blue jeans and she did have a ring on her left hand.

The pair has denied they are engaged. Meeks dressed casually too in wore black jeans and a black and grey mixed print button-up shirt with matching black sneakers to his girlfriend's.

The couple donated over $10,000 worth of goods for victims and they were photographed stocking-up at a Target store.

They were happy to pose for group photographs with other fund raisers are held hands and kissed throughout.

Meeks and Green were recently photographed during a romantic vacation together in Barbados as their relationship continues. The infamous 'hot felon' switched off his Instagram after getting so many abusive comments after leaving his wife Melissa Meeks for the heiress. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.

