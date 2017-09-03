Chloe Green And Jeremy Meeks PDA At Hurricane Harvey Fundraiser – See The Photos
Rumors are flying that 'Hot Felon' Jeremy Meeks and Top Shop heiress Chloe Green are going to get engaged. The pair put on a 'PDA' at a charity event for Hurricane Harvey over the weekend. RadarOnline.com has the details – click on the images.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
Meeks and Green were constantly kissing and hugging at the event as they bought supplies for Hurricane Harvey victims.
Photo credit: BACKGRID
