‘This Relationship Is Over!’ Chip Gaines Reveals Secret Marriage Problems With Joanna

Chip and Joanna Gaines are far from the perfect couple.

Chip detailed their relationship struggles in his new memoir, Capital Gaines: Smart Things I Learned Doing Stupid Stuff, and revealed that their issues began in the early stages of their relationship. Photo credit: Getty Images

Chip decided to go to Mexico for 90 days to learn Spanish when he and Joanna were together for only six months, and she was put in charge of his businesses while he was away. But, the companies he ran were finicky and she soon found herself in over her head. Photo credit: Getty Images

“’Your business is a joke!’ she yelled,” Chip recalled in his book about a phone call they had just weeks after he left. “’All these people are coming to my dad’s shop demanding to be paid, and there’s no money! Lucky for you, your dad is bailing your sorry butt out. You have three days to get back to Texas, or this relationship is over.’ Her tone made it clear that she was not playin’.” Photo credit: Getty Images

“My heart broke,” he continued. “There are had moments in life when you see yourself for the tonto that you are. This all felt so much bigger than few bounced checks. Up until that moment, Jo had really respected me and the work that I did. Even if her dad didn’t get it, shed found it admirable and courageous that I was an entrepreneur. Now, not so much.” Photo credit: Getty Images

He detailed how he wanted to propose when he returned from Mexico, but then “the dream suddenly felt like it could slip away in a moment.” Chip still rushed home to Texas, and the couple tied the knot afterwards. Photo credit: Getty Images

He was forced to throw her a surprise party after he took out an ad in The Wacoan to wish her a happy birthday, as he convinced the local paper to give him the advertisement in exchange for covering the event full of “prominent Wacoans.” Photo credit: Getty Images

He then told vendors that the publicity from the local paper would be “way more valuable to them than their typical fee would be” and he was able to “secure a location and hire a photographer, a live band, a full coffee bar, a caterer” and “a florist” for the event. Photo credit: Getty Images

He also revealed that they are “strengthening their marriage every day, which takes real time and effort.” Photo credit: Getty Images