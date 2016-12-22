1 of 11

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Tom Hanks' son Chet confessed to welcoming a daughter earlier this year, but who is the mystery woman who gave birth to their secret love child? RadarOnline.com can reveal the exclusive first photos of Chet's baby mama Tiffany Miles!

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Tiffany was spotted holding their daughter in Indio, California on December 13.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Chet's baby mama wore an all-black outfit and backwards baseball cap for the outing, as their daughter sported a white and pink ensemble.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Chet's baby mama and daughter have been living with her mother, Diane Owens.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Troubled Chet confessed to welcoming a secret love child in an Instagram video. "I know I have not been that active on the gram lately because I have been figuring out my life, which is what we're all doing," he said earlier this month. "I want to share something today… I have a daughter. I do have a daughter ."

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner The 26-year-old, who has struggled with substance abuse issues, credits his daughter for helping him stay out of trouble. "She's the reason why I turned my life around and got sober," he said. "I've been sober for over a year and a half from everything."

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner He continued, "She's something that I love. That's changed my life. It hasn't been easy making all my mistakes in public, but I'm figuring it out. I'm doing the best I can."

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner "Chet will always be their baby," the insider said. "And of course his daughter has met the entire family. Tom and Rita have worked hard to reestablish their bond with Chet, especially after learning that Chet had a daughter."