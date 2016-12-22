1 of 11
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Tom Hanks' son Chet confessed to welcoming a daughter earlier this year, but who is the mystery woman who gave birth to their secret love child? RadarOnline.com can reveal the exclusive first photos of Chet's baby mama Tiffany Miles!
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Tiffany was spotted holding their daughter in Indio, California on December 13.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Chet's baby mama wore an all-black outfit and backwards baseball cap for the outing, as their daughter sported a white and pink ensemble.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
The little one seems to be in good hands with Tiffany, as the mother-daughter duo was all smiles during the outing.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Chet's baby mama and daughter have been living with her mother, Diane Owens.
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Troubled Chet confessed to welcoming a secret love child in an Instagram video. "I know I have not been that active on the gram lately because I have been figuring out my life, which is what we're all doing," he said earlier this month. "I want to share something today… I have a daughter. I do have a daughter."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
The 26-year-old, who has struggled with substance abuse issues, credits his daughter for helping him stay out of trouble. "She's the reason why I turned my life around and got sober," he said. "I've been sober for over a year and a half from everything."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
He continued, "She's something that I love. That's changed my life. It hasn't been easy making all my mistakes in public, but I'm figuring it out. I'm doing the best I can."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
Tom and his wife Rita Wilson have been supportive of the surprise baby, as a source exclusively told Radar that his parents are "doing everything they can to make sure they are a part of their new granddaughter's life."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
"Chet will always be their baby," the insider said. "And of course his daughter has met the entire family. Tom and Rita have worked hard to reestablish their bond with Chet, especially after learning that Chet had a daughter."
Coleman-Rayner
Coleman-Rayner
After multiple stints in rehab, Chet hit rock bottom when he reportedly got drunk at a London nightclub and trashed the hotel room, causing $2,000 in damages. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X