From sister of Ice Queen -- to ice cream! Movie beauty Charlize Theron showed she can be a kick back mom just before Mother's Day with adorable adopted son Jackson, 5. The Huntsman star and her boy decided to cool down with some refreshing scoops on Friday. Click through Radar's gallery for more.
Theron took her son Jackson to get some ice cream at Salt and Straw, a gourmet scoops shop in Venice, Calif. Theron was dressed casually in a maroon sweater and grey pants and couldn't have been happier to be out with her boy.
The Mad Max: Fury Road actress got a cup of ice cream while son Jackson enjoyed a cone. The little boy was dressed in a sleeveless shirt and a pair of shorts with some cornrows.
With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, Theron, 41, has plenty of reason to celebrate. The actress felt the joy of adopting Jackson in 2012. Since then, they have shared fun playdates together, as Radar has reported.
Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband Chris Martin has been trying to romance Theron, according to a Radar source. Theron, who previously was in a relationship with Sean Penn, has been friends with Martin for years because of knowing Paltrow, the source said. Martin hopes his crush on Theron turns into something more, Radar has reported.
For now, Theron is a single mom of two. Former boyfriend Penn had become very close to her son. But the stars split in 2015, before she adopted daughter August.
South African-born Theron has said she's determined to keep her children's lives as normal as possible. The Fate Of The Furious star told OK!, "I try to do press around my kids' schedule, and not (be away) more than six or seven days. There's no need to travel with two small children on a trip like that."
Theron said when she works on a film, her two kids go with her: "We pack up and find schools and stay together as a family." We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
