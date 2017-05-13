1 of 8

Theron took her son Jackson to get some ice cream at Salt and Straw, a gourmet scoops shop in Venice, Calif. Theron was dressed casually in a maroon sweater and grey pants and couldn't have been happier to be out with her boy.

BACKGRID BACKGRID With Mother's Day coming up on Sunday, Theron, 41, has plenty of reason to celebrate. The actress felt the joy of adopting Jackson in 2012. Since then, they have shared fun playdates together , as Radar has reported.

Gwyneth Paltrow's ex-husband Chris Martin has been trying to romance Theron, according to a Radar source. Theron, who previously was in a relationship with Sean Penn, has been friends with Martin for years because of knowing Paltrow, the source said. Martin hopes his crush on Theron turns into something more, Radar has reported.

BACKGRID BACKGRID South African-born Theron has said she's determined to keep her children's lives as normal as possible. The Fate Of The Furious star told OK!, "I try to do press around my kids' schedule, and not (be away) more than six or seven days. There's no need to travel with two small children on a trip like that."