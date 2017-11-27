Matthew Roberts Looks Like Spitting Image Of Killer Father Charles Manson!

Charles Manson’s son Matthew Roberts was just spotted for the first time since his father’s death – and he looks like the spitting image of the late killer! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. ’s sonwas just spotted for the first time since his father’s death – and he looks like the spitting image of the late killer! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to learn more. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Charles Manson left behind more than a murderous legacy, the psychotic killer also left behind a secret son, Matthew Roberts, who cannot wait to carry on his message!

As Radar previously reported, Roberts told The National ENQUIRER that he discovered he was the murderer's biological son, year after he was taken in by his adoptive parents. He added that he was conceived in an orgy in 1967 in which Manson raped his mother. Despite it all, he said that all he wanted to do was feel accepted by Manson – regardless of his crimes.

"I would like to tell him I love him, because I do," said Roberts of his father when he learned of his many health ailments. "Everybody has a unique and special sort of love for their progenitors, even if they are different or disturbed or monsters."

Roberts added that if he could just look into Manson's eyes, that would be a "profound" enough experience for him. Being adopted, he never got to know his biological parents and "that would be a big thing," for him, he admitted.

When asked about following in his father's footsteps, Roberts claimed he would "certainly promote his message, but it will be a nonviolent revolution of consciousness and the evolution of the human spirit."

Speaking of Manson's crimes, Robert said he truly believed he never meant to kill for pleasure . "I don't feel there was a time when he was promoting murdering innocent people.," he said. "It's not true."

During a interview with Mail Online, Robertson claimed the troubled woman was "absolutely" looking to keep his dad's money. He even apparently sent her a message in which he warned her "if she has married my dad — who is the most hated man in America — she needs to realize she will become the most hated woman in America. I hope she thought long and hard before saying I do."

Star – who is reportedly now dating one of Manson's closest confidantes – was one of the last people to see the murder before his health issues got the best of him at age 83.