Charles Manson’s Secret Son To Carry On Murderous Legacy?

Does Charles Manson 's secret son plan to carry on his killer father's murderous legacy? Click through RadarOnline.com's gallery to learn more. Photo credit: Coleman-Raynor/Getty Images

As National Enquirer reported earlier this year, Matthew Manson was adopted after birth, yet eventually was able to discover he was the lost son of the horrific killer, and was conceived during an orgy in 1967. Photo credit: Getty Images

He is the spitting image of his late father. Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

When asked about his father's ideology and lifestyle, Matthew told NE he would "certainly promote his message, but it will be a nonviolent revolution of consciousness and the evolution of the human spirit." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

After he learned of his father's health issues – before his death – Matthew admitted: "I would like to tell him I love him, because I do." ' Photo credit: Getty Images

"Everybody has a unique and special sort of love for their progenitors, even if they are different or disturbed or monsters." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner

"Just him looking at me and me looking at him could be a pretty profound experience. I've never known what it's like to lay eyes on my biological parents. That would be a big thing." Photo credit: Coleman-Rayner