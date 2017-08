In a recent shocking turn of events, Guandique won a new trial and charges were dismissed after the prosecutors’ case fell apart. Their star witness, Guandique’s former cellmate Armando Morales, reportedly may have lied on the stand. According to the defense, Morales was known to often cooperate with police and prosecutors on cases. As a result, Guandique was freed, deported to El Salvador and there have been no new arrests in the case.