Inside The Chandra Levy D.C. Murder Mystery — 5 Shocking Facts

Investigators found Levy’s body in the park on the afternoon of May 22, 2002, just over a year after she vanished. In 2010, the mystery seemed solved after a man named Ingmar Guandique
was convicted for her murder. The illegal El Salvadorian immigrant had been slammed with 10 years behind bars after he was found guilty of assaulting two women in the park where Levy vanished. However, the prosecutors dropped their case against Guandique
in 2016 after doubts were raised over the veracity of a key witness in the case. “They were looking at me as a suspect because of what happened with the other two women,” said Guandique, who was recently deported. “I'm innocent.”