Céline Dion isn't having an easy start to the new year. In fact, the singer is replaying all her emotions after losing her husband last year to his tragic throat cancer battle.
The 48-year-old posted a heartbreaking tribute to René Angélill, who was not only her music producer, but also her manager.
As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the heartbroken widow recently admitted that she still feels haunted by him every waking moment. "I'm still in love with him," she said. "There's a song from Sia, 'I got to sleep and imagine that you're there with me.' And I go to bed with him. And I come on stage with him. And so I'm still married to him."
Sadly, the songstress' struggle to heal has been taking its toll lately. Last fall, Dion stepped out showing an extreme weight loss. Insiders told Radar that she began wasting away while trying to take on too much after Angélill's death.
"Her schedule is completely insane, but Céline keeps going because in her mind, 'It's what René would have wanted,'" a pal told Radar at the time. " René was her manager and always kept her workaholic tendencies under control — he would never have approved of her current workload."
Do you think Dion will ever find love again?
