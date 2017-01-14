1 of 8

Getty Images Getty Images Céline Dion isn't having an easy start to the new year. In fact, the singer is replaying all her emotions after losing her husband last year to his tragic throat cancer battle.

Getty Images Getty Images The 48-year-old posted a heartbreaking tribute to René Angélill, who was not only her music producer, but also her manager.

Il y a un an, le 14 janvier 2016, René Angélil nous quittait. Son souvenir reste à jamais gravé dans nos cœurs. -Team Céline ❤ pic.twitter.com/XiknHsRLNX — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 14, 2017

Getty Images Getty Images As RadarOnline.com exclusively reported, the heartbroken widow recently admitted that she still feels haunted by him every waking moment . "I'm still in love with him," she said. "There's a song from Sia, 'I got to sleep and imagine that you're there with me.' And I go to bed with him. And I come on stage with him. And so I'm still married to him."

" Céline told a pal, René was the love of my life… No other man can ever replace him," a source told Radar.

Getty Images Getty Images "Her schedule is completely insane, but Céline keeps going because in her mind, 'It's what René would have wanted,'" a pal told Radar at the time. " René was her manager and always kept her workaholic tendencies under control — he would never have approved of her current workload."