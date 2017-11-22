Celebrities Defend Woman Who Killed Her John As A Sex-Trafficked Teen

Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, are showing their support for Cyntoia Brown, a former child sex slave who was sentenced to life in a Tennessee prison for killing the man who exploited her when she was just a teenager. Click through RadarOnline.com to find out more. Celebrities, includingand, are showing their support for, a former child sex slave who was sentenced to life in a Tennessee prison for killing the man who exploited her when she was just a teenager. Click through RadarOnline.com to find out more. Photo credit: Lipscomb University/Getty/Backgrid

Brown has managed to turn her life around while behind bars, and she recently received an associate's degree from Lipscomb University with a 4.0 average. She is also planning to get her bachelor's degree. Kardashian wrote about 29-year-old Brown's cause on Twitter: "The system has failed. It's heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what's right. I've called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this." Photo credit: Lipscomb University

Rihanna shared a social media post that detailed the woman's plight. "Imagine at the age of 16 being sex-trafficked by a pimp named 'cut-throat.' After days of being repeatedly drugged and raped by different men, you were purchased by a 43-year-old child predator who took you to his home to use you for sex," read a statement. "You end up finding enough courage to fight back and shoot and kill him."

Brown was thrown in prison after Nashville real-estate agent Johnny Mitchell Allen, 43, paid the then-16 year old for sex in 2004, and she ended up shooting her john in the head. Brown later alleged in court that the man had reached for a gun and she shot him in self-defense. Photo credit: Lipscomb University

Kathryn Sinback, who was , who was Brown's former public defendant at her transfer hearing in Juvenile Court , exclusively reached out to RadarOnline.com to share her thoughts on Brown, who was diagnosed with trauma after her ordeal, in advance of an upcoming clemency hearing. "The effect Cyntoia Brown has had on my life in the past thirteen years has been profound," she noted. Photo credit: Lipscomb University

"When I first encountered Cyntoia in the Juvenile Detention Center, she was malnourished, dazed, and emotionally flat," said Sinback. "She had been living in a motel room with an adult man named 'Kutthroat,' a pimp and drug dealer who had been abusing her physically, emotionally, and sexually. In a terrible wave of uncertainty, fear, and confusion, she had taken a person's life. She was a broken child." Photo credit: Lipscomb University

A few years ago, Cyntoia began to experience and exhibit the most sincere remorse I have ever seen ," Sinback told Radar. "It was not the prosaic and shallow kind of remorse that people sometimes express to sound good at a parole hearing. It was a deep kind of remorse that affected her emotionally in profound ways. Cyntoia told me she believes she started to experience true remorse when she realized that we are all one — that as human beings, we are in community with each other — and that hurting one person hurts all of us." Photo credit: Lipscomb University