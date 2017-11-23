Thanks For Nothing! Top Celebrity Scandals To Rock Turkey Day

Thanksgiving can be tense for some families, and celebrities are certainly no exception! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to recall some of the biggest celebrity scandals that have rocked the happy holiday. Photo credit: Getty Images

Tiger Woods’ Thanksgiving in 2009 started out sweet enough. The professional golfer enjoyed dinner at his Florida home with his then-wife, Ellen Nordegren, and their children. Photo credit: Getty Images

However, a happy turkey day turned into a naughty night! Police rushed to the scene of an accident, only to find Nordegren smashing in Woods’ rear window with a golf club Photo credit: Getty Images

Rachel Uchitel, his mistress in New York City. The holiday scandal resulted in the demise of their marriage — a It was later reported that Nordegren had caught Woods texting, his mistress in New York City. The holiday scandal resulted in the demise of their marriage — a not-so-happy Thanksgiving surprise, indeed Photo credit: Getty Images

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson used the 2005 Thanksgiving holiday to let the world know they were divorcing, perhaps andused the 2005 Thanksgiving holiday to let the world know they were divorcing, perhaps hoping the news would get lost amid all the family festivities around the country Photo credit: Getty Images

But Simpson’s family certainly felt Lachey’s absence that year. “We were sad he wasn’t there—we missed him,” said Simpson’s uncle Gary Simpson. “He is a good guy and we all liked him. We were sorry he wasn’t part of the group. There was an empty place.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Kim used Thanksgiving to try to draw attention away from the fact her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries had just In 2011, long before she became Mrs. Kardashian West,used Thanksgiving to try to draw attention away from the fact her short-lived marriage tohad just imploded in a mere 72 days Photo credit: Getty Images

Halle Berry’s then-fiancé, Olivier Martinez, and her ex-baby daddy, Gabriel Aubry, got into a brawl at her L.A. house on Thanksgiving. The two men duked it out after Aubry showed up to drop of Nahla, his then-4-year-old daughter with Berry. In 2012,then-fiancé,, and her ex-baby daddy,, got into a brawl at her L.A. house on Thanksgiving. The two men duked it out after Aubry showed up to drop of Photo credit: Getty Images

Luckily, Martinez was once a professional boxer! Aubry reportedly began fighting with Martinez after Berry’s man tried to talk to him. Photo credit: Getty Images