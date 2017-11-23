Thanks For Nothing! Top Celebrity Scandals To Rock Turkey Day

Thanksgiving can be tense for some families, and celebrities are certainly no exception! Click through RadarOnline.com’s gallery to recall some of the biggest celebrity scandals that have rocked the happy holiday.
Tiger Woods’ Thanksgiving in 2009 started out sweet enough. The professional golfer enjoyed dinner at his Florida home with his then-wife, Ellen Nordegren, and their children.
It was later reported that Nordegren had caught Woods texting Rachel Uchitel
, his mistress in New York City. The holiday scandal resulted in the demise of their marriage — a not-so-happy Thanksgiving surprise, indeed
!
But Simpson’s family certainly felt Lachey’s absence that year. “We were sad he wasn’t there—we missed him,” said Simpson’s uncle Gary Simpson. “He is a good guy and we all liked him. We were sorry he wasn’t part of the group. There was an empty place.”
In 2011, long before she became Mrs. Kardashian West, Kim
used Thanksgiving to try to draw attention away from the fact her short-lived marriage to Kris Humphries
had just imploded in a mere 72 days
.
In 2012, Halle Berry’s
then-fiancé, Olivier Martinez
, and her ex-baby daddy, Gabriel Aubry
, got into a brawl at her L.A. house on Thanksgiving. The two men duked it out after Aubry showed up to drop of Nahla
, his then-4-year-old daughter with Berry
.
Luckily, Martinez was once a professional boxer! Aubry reportedly began fighting with Martinez after Berry’s man tried to talk to him.
Aubry, who walked away from the brawl with a broken rib, "was booked for a private persons arrest for battery," LAPD spokesperson Andrew Smith said at the time.
