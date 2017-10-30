Rats, Feces & Dirt! The Filthiest Celebrity Homes Exposed In Gruesome Photos thumbnail

From Abby Lee Miller to ‘Teen Mom’ stars, inside homes from hell.

From Abby Lee Miller to the Duggar family, click through to see 10 gruesome images of the dirtiest celebrity homes that are scarier than any Halloween haunted house!
Abby Lee Miller was slapped with code violations after leaving her backyard in unsanitary conditions. Frederick Beyer, a member of the Homeowner’s Association Board, exclusively told Radar, “One of the board members went over there to get the pool running because it was infested with mosquitos. He had to clean, filter and shock the pool heavily.”
The unsanitary conditions even attracted rats! “The neighbor next door to her had to have an exterminator because of rats and mice in their home,” Beyer continued. Miller resolved the issue before serving her one year and one day prison sentence for fraud.
Jessa Duggar posted gruesome photos of a pile of clothes, a dusty end table, sheets stained with throw up, a mirror covered in fingerprints, a pile of dirty diapers, dirty dishes, a food-stained oven and more.
Duggar defended her filthy home by writing, “We all try to put our best foot forward and are most comfortable posting our ‘highlight reel’ for people on social media to see. I could've waited 24 hrs and posted pics of everything freshly cleaned and looking beautiful (the stovetop is sparkling, dust bunnies have been removed, laundry is folded, bed sheets are washed, etc). Certainly people would find no fault with that... but many may find fault with themselves. I didn't do that for a reason: Reality.”
Teen Mom OG star Tyler Baltierra posted a video of his daughter Novalee bringing Catelynn Lowell breakfast in bed. But in the video, viewers saw clothes all over the floor. After receiving backlash, Baltierra responded with a video making fun of the mess. “WARNING this video contains a high amount of graphic injuries & complete destruction of a parents bedroom,” he wrote. “So I apologize to all of you 'perfect' parents that always have your bedrooms clean and spotless.”
Then on a TMOG sneak peek, their daughter picked up her own poop that was left on the floor. “I took her [diaper] off, but I didn’t see nothing come out of it,” Baltierra explained. “I’m glad she said it out loud or we would’ve never found it!”
Leah Messer’s then-husband Jeremy Calvert snapped at her because of her cluttered car. “This has to stop,” he said. “My God if we have a wreck, the amount of s**t that’s going to kill these kids in this car is phenomenal. My God, look at the amount of crap. You can’t even see out of the rear-view!”
Messer then came under fire for her home when a photo surfaced of her garage filled with piles of clothes. “One of the worst is Leah, filthiest person I’ve met,” a former MTV employee told All About the Tea. “When feeding her twins she would spill a bunch of cheese puffs on the nasty carpet and the girls would crawl around and suck up the cheese puffs, no hands involved. This made me cry a few times.” The insider added, “Dog poop on the floor, bloody tampons sitting in a corner for months, weeks old food everywhere, etc.”
Radar obtained exclusive photos of HIV-positive Charlie Sheen’s sex den. Lingerie, chaps with no backside, unidentified medications and sex toys could be seen in one of the photos. “The picture just shows the aftermath of one night, but you can probably imagine the wild party that preceded it," a source told Radar.
The Duggar’s family home may be spotless, but the secrets make it a house of horrors! Police reports revealed that Josh Duggar was accused of molesting five minor females in the family home as a teen. It resulted in the cancellation of 19 Kids and Counting. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.

