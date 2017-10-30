Rats, Feces & Dirt! The Filthiest Celebrity Homes Exposed In Gruesome Photos

Messer then came under fire for her home when a photo surfaced of her garage filled with piles of clothes. “One of the worst is Leah, filthiest person I’ve met,” a former MTV
employee told All About the Tea
. “When feeding her twins she would spill a bunch of cheese puffs on the nasty carpet and the girls would crawl around and suck up the cheese puffs, no hands involved. This made me cry a few times.” The insider added, “Dog poop on the floor
, bloody tampons sitting in a corner for months, weeks old food everywhere, etc.”