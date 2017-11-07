Celebrity Holiday Style Inspiration thumbnail

Celebrity Holiday Style Inspiration

By
Posted on
Celebrity Holiday Style Inspiration thumbnail
View gallery 7
Getty Images

The holidays are around the corner, and that means getting together with loved ones. Whether your attending a winter gala or a small dinner with friends and family, here are a few stunning celebrity styles to get you inspired.

Celebrity Holiday Style Inspiration
1 of 7

Gorgeous Gwyneth

Gwyneth Paltrow stuns in this sparkly green gown with a plunging neckline.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Radiant Kate

Kate Hudson's silver, glittery dress attempts to outshine her effervescent personality — but can’t.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Graceful Duchess Kate

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge gets festive in a classic green and red dress.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Classic Emma

Emma Stone’s twinkling stars shine on the red carpet.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Epic Adele

Adele’s sparkles on the stage in this classic burgundy gown.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Beautiful Rumor

Rumor Willis is a knockout in this elegant red gown.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Mariah Working It

Mariah Carey is fierce in this red mini dress.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments