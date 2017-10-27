Top 10 Most Spooky Celebrity Haunted Homes & Their Bone-Chilling Ghost Encounters!

Halloween is upon us, and even Hollywood types get scared from time to time! RadarOnline.com is uncovering ten celebrity haunted homes of the rich & famous, and their spooky encounters while residing in the mega-mansions possessed by spirits. Click through to go inside the most haunted celebrity homes of all time! Photo credit: Getty Images/BACKGRID/MEGA

Adele dropped a whopping $11 million on her home in Sussex, England, but the famous singer reportedly told pals it was haunted! She confided in close friends that the mega-mansion "gives me the creeps," according to The Sun, which also claims Adele heard a few unusual noises in the night and thus hired her bodyguard to keep watch in the evening! Photo credit: Getty Images

Late comedian Joan Rivers' lavish Manhattan penthouse was allegedly haunted by the spirit of J. P. Morgan’s niece, Mrs. Spencer, who used to live there before she passed! Rivers even said she brought in a voodoo priestess to appease her and after hanging a portrait of her in the ballroom the ghost apparently fled the scene. Photo credit: Getty Images

While renting an apartment in London, Miley Cyrus said she came face to face with a ghost! “I thought I had seen a little boy sitting on the sink watching me take a shower so I felt really freaked out,” she told ELLE UK. Photo credit: Getty Images

Nicolas Cage may play brave characters on set but the actor was thoroughly spooked while living in his former home in the French Quarter of New Orleans. While Cage told the New York Daily News that he hadn’t experienced anything particularly unusual, the abode has a spooky reputation regardless — from its former resident, Delphine Macarty Lalaurie, an especially cruel slave owner. Photo credit: BACKGRID/MEGA

Alyson Hannigan says her Los Angeles home is inhabited by a “very friendly” ghost. “I’d love to get his name. I’m thinking of putting a little chalkboard where I think he lives to see if he will write his name down," she once told reporters. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Though Lucille Ball did not pass away in her Los Angeles home, it's common knowledge subsequent owners have heard voices from the attic, and furniture moving around the house! Photo credit: Getty Images

Back in 2012 singer KE$HA quickly moved out of her L.A. mansion because she claimed it was haunted. "I just recently moved because [my house] was haunted," the singer said of being scared out of her home, which inspired a line in her debut hit, "TiK Tok." "I'd always try to convince my friends to spend the night, 'cause I wouldn't get haunted on if they were there," she says. "I woke up one morning, surrounded by all my girlfriends. I woke up feeling like P. Diddy!" Photo credit: Getty Images

Bones star David Boreanaz said the L.A. home he shares with his wife Jaimie had spirits. "We woke up in the middle of the night and we heard this big bang! It felt like the bed literally fell off underneath us," he said on Live! With Regis & Kelly in 2010. "My first instinct is we're having an earthquake ... turns out, it wasn't an earthquake. Cut to two weeks later, same thing happens. It's like something picked our bed up ... so Jaime and I think ghosts are here!" Photo credit: BACKGRID

Macho man Matthew McConaughey had a female spirit named "Madame Blue" haunt his Los Angeles home. He said she'd make "noises that sounded like a dime getting dropped about ten feet." But, according to the actor, once he started walking around the place naked all the time carrying a baseball bat, she went away. Photo credit: BACKGRID