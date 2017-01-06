1 of 15
Getty Images
Getty Images
Some of the most popular celebrities have committed the most disturbing crimes! Click through these 15 slides to find out which A-listers committed the most heinous offenses.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Mark Salling was arrested on child pornography charges in May 2016, and is currently seeking a plea deal in the case. His former girlfriend also sued him for sexual battery and assault.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is currently serving more than 15 years behind bars on child sex and pornography charges, but that didn’t stop his ex-wife from accusing him of having sex with 9-year-olds during their time together!
Getty Images
Getty Images
Paul Reubens, better known as “Pee Wee Herman,” was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2004 after pleading guilty to obscenity charges after child pornography was found at his home. He was required to register as a sex offender while he was on probation. Justin Bieber’s BFF Jeffrey Jones was busted in the same investigation.
Getty Images
Getty Images
RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed that Corey Haim was raped by a huge Hollywood insider.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Duane Chapman, better known as “The Bounty Hunter,” was convicted of first-degree murder in 1976 after his friend accidentally shot and killed someone during a drug deal. He served 18 months in prison before going on to reality TV fame.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Aaron Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 after gunning down Odin Lloyd. He is currently facing another trial in regards to a drive-by shooting in 2012.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Oscar Pistorious was sentenced to six years in prison for his girlfriend’s murder.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Flavor Flav was charged with attempted murder and spent 90 days in jail for shooting his neighbor after he served 30 days in jail for assaulting his then-girlfriend.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Snoop Dogg was charged with murder in 1993, but was acquitted.
Getty Images
Getty Images
O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, but the crime still remains a mystery. He was later found guilty for the wrongful death and battery of Goldman and battery of Brown in a civil suit. He is up for parole this year.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Bill Cosby is currently involved in a trial over Andrea Constand’s accusations that he drugged and molested her in 2004. Countless other women came forward with similar allegations, but the statue of limitations had run out in many of the cases.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Jay-Z pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in 1999, and was given a three year probation sentence.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring was arrested for attempted murder.
Getty Images
Getty Images
Mark Wahlberg was charged with attempted murder as a teenager, but only pleaded guilty to assault. He was sentenced to two years in jail, but only served 45 days of his sentence. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: