1 of 15

Getty Images Getty Images Some of the most popular celebrities have committed the most disturbing crimes! Click through these 15 slides to find out which A-listers committed the most heinous offenses.

Getty Images Getty Images Former Subway spokesman Jared Fogle is currently serving more than 15 years behind bars on child sex and pornography charges, but that didn’t stop his ex-wife from accusing him of having sex with 9-year-olds is currently serving more than 15 years behind bars on child sex and pornography charges, but that didn’t stop his ex-wife from accusing him of having sex with 9-year-olds during their time together

Getty Images Getty Images Paul Reubens, better known as “Pee Wee Herman,” was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2004 after pleading guilty to obscenity charges after child pornography was found at his home. He was required to register as a sex offender while he was on probation. Justin Bieber’s BFF Jeffrey Jones was , better known as “Pee Wee Herman,” was sentenced to three years behind bars in 2004 after pleading guilty to obscenity charges after child pornography was found at his home. He was required to register as a sex offender while he was on probation.’s BFFwas busted in the same investigation

Getty Images Getty Images Corey Haim was raped by a huge Hollywood insider. RadarOnline.com exclusively revealed thatwas raped by a huge Hollywood insider.

Getty Images Getty Images Duane Chapman, better known as “The Bounty Hunter,” was convicted of first-degree murder in 1976 after his friend accidentally shot and killed someone during a drug deal. He served 18 months in prison before going on to reality TV fame.

Getty Images Getty Images Aaron Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 after gunning down Odin Lloyd. He is currently facing another trial in regards to a was found guilty of first-degree murder in 2015 after gunning down. He is currently facing another trial in regards to a drive-by shooting in 2012

Getty Images Getty Images Oscar Pistorious was sentenced to six years in prison for his girlfriend’s murder.

Getty Images Getty Images Flavor Flav was charged with attempted murder and spent 90 days in jail for shooting his neighbor after he served 30 days in jail for assaulting his then-girlfriend.

Getty Images Getty Images Snoop Dogg was charged with murder in 1993, but was acquitted.

Getty Images Getty Images O.J. Simpson was found not guilty of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, but the crime still remains a mystery. He was later found guilty for the wrongful death and battery of Goldman and battery of Brown in a civil suit. was found not guilty of murderingand, but the crime still remains a mystery. He was later found guilty for the wrongful death and battery of Goldman and battery of Brown in a civil suit. He is up for parole this year

Getty Images Getty Images Bill Cosby isAndrea Constand’s accusations that he drugged and molested her in 2004. Countless other women came forward with similar allegations, but the statue of limitations had run out in many of the cases. is currently involved in a trial over’s accusations that he drugged and molested her in 2004. Countless other women came forward with similar allegations, but the statue of limitations had run out in many of the cases.

Getty Images Getty Images Jay-Z pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in 1999, and was given a three year probation sentence.

Lauri Peterson’s son Josh Waring was The Real Housewives of Orange County star’s sonwas arrested for attempted murder