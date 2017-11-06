Baby Bombshell! Catelynn Lowell & Tyler Baltierra Welcoming Another Child ‘Soon’

The pregnancy speculation started when a Twitter follower tweeted to Lowell and Baltierra, “When can we expect a pregnancy announcement out of you guys?” Baltierra responded, “Hopefully SOON.” Photo credit: Instagram

When another fan tweeted, “I’m praying that when it happens y’all have [a] boy,” Baltierra replied, “Me too!” Photo credit: MEGA

An insider close to the couple exclusively revealed to Radar that they are “definitely not” pregnant yet! “They want to have one soon but no,” the source said. “ They definitely aren’t pregnant .” Photo credit: MEGA

Lowell and Baltierra are parents to daughter Novalee, 2. They are also parents to daughter Carly, 8, who they placed for adoption with parents Brandon and Teresa Davis. Photo credit: Instagram

Andrew Glennon. The pregnancy news comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Portwood is welcoming a child with new boyfriend Photo credit: Getty Images

“It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,” a source close to Portwood, 27, told Radar. “She’s been feeling sick lately, but her spirits are good.” Photo credit: Instagram

Portwood is currently two months pregnant. “She told her friends and family about the pregnancy a few weeks ago,” the insider said. “ They all had a good reaction .”