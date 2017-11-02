Catelynn Lowell’s Husband Tyler Baltierra Drops Pregnancy Bombshell

A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on
“It was totally unexpected, but she is really excited,” a source close to Portwood, 27, told Radar. “She’s been feeling sick lately, but her spirits are good.”
Portwood, who is currently two months pregnant, told her loved ones. “She told her friends and family about the pregnancy a few weeks ago,” the insider said. “They all had a good reaction.”
When do you think Lowell and Baltierra will welcome their third child? Tell us in the comments!
A Twitter follower tweeted to Lowell and Baltierra, “When can we expect a pregnancy announcement out of you guys?” Baltierra responded, “Hopefully SOON.”
When another fan tweeted, “I’m praying that when it happens y’all have [a] boy.” Baltierra replied, “Me too!”
Lowell and Baltierra are parents to daughter Novalee, 2. They are also parents to daughter Carly, 8, who they placed for adoption with parents Brandon and Teresa Davis.
The bombshell comes after RadarOnline.com revealed Portwood is welcoming a child with new boyfriend Andrew Glennon.
