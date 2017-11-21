‘She Just Broke Down!’ Inside Catelynn Lowell’s Downward Spiral Before Rehab

Catelynn Lowell began showing signs of trouble two days before entering rehab for suicidal thoughts. An insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the moments leading up to her terrifying break down. began showing signs of trouble two days before entering rehab for suicidal thoughts. An insider exclusively revealed to RadarOnline.com the moments leading up to her terrifying break down.

Tyler Baltierra told Radar. "He said that she's had been sleeping in a lot, more than usual the two days prior to all of this. She was in a really bad mind frame and then she just broke down." "She's been having anxiety lately," a source close to Lowell and her husband told Radar. "He said that she's had been sleeping in a lot, more than usual the two days prior to all of this. She was in a really bad mind frame and then she just broke down." Photo credit: MTV

The source claimed when Lowell told her therapist that she was experiencing suicidal thoughts, she was advised to seek treatment "as soon as possible." "Tyler said it scared him more than anything in the world," the insider said. "It's a miracle that she chose to speak up and do something about it, he's thanking God that this is the end result and not anything tragic." Photo credit: MTV

But before she showed signs of trouble , there were "no warning signs at all." "From what Tyler said, this just completely came out of left field," the source said. "Literally no warning, which was what made it so scary." Photo credit: MTV

The insider continued that she "seemed in good spirits" weeks before the stint. "That is why she chose treatment because I don't even think her or Tyler know exactly what led her to think those thoughts. She scared herself." Photo credit: MTV

The stint comes as a "major blow" for the MTV stars, as they wanted to have another baby to join daughter Novalee. "Catelynn was afraid of postpartum depression, which is the reason she admitted herself into rehab the first time," the insider said. "So this comes as a major blow." Photo credit: MTV